MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects clarity on the timing of the third round of Russian-Ukrainian talks this week, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a TASS question.

"We expect clarity on the third round of talks this week," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out. "So we are continuing the process," he added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow expects the dates of the next round of negotiations to be determined after June 22.