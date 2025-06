MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Extraregional forces have started being drawn into the conflict in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The present international situation is changing fast. We see how sharply the situation in the Middle East has deteriorated. Extraregional powers are also being drawn into the conflict," he said during a meeting with graduates of military and law enforcement universities.

"All this is bringing the world to a very dangerous line," Putin noted.