Trump did not notify Putin about US plans to strike Iran — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump respectively, have repeatedly discussed the Iranian-Israeli conflict in their recent conversations, but the US leader never informed his Russian counterpart about intentions to deliver strikes against Iran, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"There was no detailed information," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question whether Trump notified Putin in advance about US intentions to strike Iran.

"The Iranian issue itself was repeatedly discussed by the presidents during their recent conversations, Russia voiced certain proposals, but there was no direct detailed information about this," Peskov added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again.

Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited. Russia has condemned Israel's actions and expressed readiness to mediate a diplomatic settlement to the conflict.

In the early morning hours of June 22, President Donald Trump announced that the US had successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump later said that the facilities were completely destroyed, calling it an impressive military success.

Iran's top brass, in turn, said that the US strikes were completely ineffective and threatened Washington with a tough response. Russia condemned the US actions.