Putin-Trump meeting to take place only after worked-out agreements — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The moment for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will come only after working out decisions and agreements that the leaders will be able to make, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The summit meeting will only take place after these talks [between Russian and Ukrainian experts in Istanbul] have already resulted in the decisions to be made and the agreements to be reached. President Putin declared his readiness for the meeting, provided it is well prepared," the spokesman explained.

At the same time, Peskov emphasized that the Russian position is consistent and well known. "It has been repeated many times by the head of our state in the course of events over the past week. And, of course, it is outlined in the draft memorandum that we handed to the Ukrainian side," he noted.