Putin asks Iran’s top diplomat Araghchi to convey best wishes to Iranian leadership

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his best wishes to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during his meeting in Moscow with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"I ask you to convey my best wishes to both the president of Iran and the supreme leader," Putin said.

Iran’s top diplomat Araghchi arrived in Moscow for a meeting with the Russian president on the night of June 22.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again.

Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited. Russia has condemned Israel's actions and expressed readiness to mediate a diplomatic settlement to the conflict.

In the early morning hours of June 22, President Donald Trump announced that the US had successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump later said that the facilities were completely destroyed, calling it an impressive military success.

Iran's top brass, in turn, said that the US strikes were completely ineffective and threatened Washington with a tough response. Russia condemned the US actions.