Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with nearly 100 munitions in past day

BELGOROD, June 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked seven districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 99 munitions and 62 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, wounding seven civilians, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"In the Shebekinsky municipal district, the town of Shebekino, the settlements of Avilovka, Voznesenovka, Ziborovka, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka and Rzhevka came under two bombardments by eight munitions and attacks by 18 drones, of which 10 were suppressed and shot down. In the settlement of Rzhevka, a drone attacked an ambulance, injuring three medical staff members. They received medical assistance in the regional clinical hospital and declined hospitalization," the governor wrote, adding that another man was injured in a Ukrainian UAV attack on a bus.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military launched 12 UAVs on the Valuisky district. A Ukrainian drone attack on a car on the Urazovo-Borki road injured the driver and a 16-year-old boy. The attacks also damaged a building of an enterprise, two cars, a warehouse and an administrative building. The Graivoronsky district came under a bombardment by 26 munitions and attacks by five Ukrainian UAVs. In the village of Mokraya Orlovka, a woman was wounded by an incoming shell, which also damaged two private houses, one of which was partially destroyed, he said.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under a bombardment by 61 munitions and attacks by 10 Ukrainian UAVs. The information on the consequences of the attacks is being specified. The Belgorodsky district came under a bombardment by four munitions and attacks by nine Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged two private houses, two outbuildings, an electricity transmission line and a building of an agribusiness, the governor said.

The Borisovsky district came under an attack by seven Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged a garage and a car on the premises of an enterprise, and also three cars, three private houses, an outbuilding and a warehouse of an agribusiness, he said.

An FPV drone was suppressed over the Volokonovsky district, with no consequences," the governor said.