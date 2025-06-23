No plans for Putin-Trump phone call today, Kremlin aide says

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. There are no arrangements for a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, today, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

He answered in the negative to a question of whether the two leaders may talk over the phone later on Monday.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that even as no Russia-US summit talks have so far been scheduled, those can be arranged fast, if need be.

Putin and Trump held a phone call, this year’s fifth and their third over the past month, on June 14 when they discussed the situation in the Middle East, before the US delivered strikes on Iran. And in previous conversations, the two leaders mostly focused on how to normalize bilateral relations and aspects of resolving the Ukraine crisis.