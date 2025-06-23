LUGANSK, June 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 4,100 troops and foreign mercenaries in clashes in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The losses of Ukrainian armed formations in the responsibility zones of battlegroups North, South and West during the reported period are about 4,120 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries, which is 255 more versus the previous reported time period. The most damage on manpower was delivered to the adversary in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup West," he said, having analyzed data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The military expert added that over the past week, Russian forces also eliminated two tanks, 40 field artillery guns, 21 radio-electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 50 munitions, fuel and supplies depots, as well as almost 140 enemy combat vehicles.