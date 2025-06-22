Lavrov calls US strike on Iran another step toward unpredictable escalation

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has slammed the United States’ strikes on Iran as another spiral of dangerous escalation with unpredictable consequences, the Russian foreign ministry said after his phone call with his Hugarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto.

During that call that was initiated by the Hungarian side, the two top diplomats "discussed the situation following the United States’ strike on Iranian nuclear facilities," the ministry said.

"The Russian side stressed that the US missile strike on the territory of a sovereign state can be seen as another dangerous spiral of the conflict escalation, which can have unpredictable consequences and has already impaired the nuclear nonproliferation regime, regional and global security," it added.

The ministers also exchanged views on a number of issues on the bilateral agenda.

US President Donald Trump said overnight to June 22 that the United States had attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran, namely Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. Tehran should agree to end the conflict, he noted. Previously, Iran has been daily attaced by Israel since June 13. Israel’s declared objective was to demolish Iran’s missile and nuclear program.