Putin has no plans to talk with Trump, conversation may be organized — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. A conversation between Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, following the US’ attacks on Iran is not planned so far, though it may be swiftly organized if necessary, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Not yet," he said when asked whether a telephone conversation between leaders of the two countries is planned. "However, such contacts may be swiftly organized now if it is necessary," Peskov added.

US President Donald Trump reported overnight into June 22 that the US had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. Tehran should agree to end the conflict, he noted. Previously, Israel carried out daily strikes on Iran starting June 13. The destruction of the republic's missile and nuclear programs were mentioned as the target of Israel's operation.