Russia strongly condemns US attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran — MFA

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Moscow strongly condemns the US’ attacks on nuclear sites in Iran, this is an irresponsible decision, which violates the UN Charter, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Russia strongly condemns the US' strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran in the early hours of June 22, which followed Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic," the ministry said.

"The irresponsible decision to deliver missile and bomb strikes on the territory of a sovereign state, no matter what arguments are used to justify it, is a gross violation of international law, the UN Charter, and resolutions of the UN Security Council, which previously unequivocally qualified such actions as unacceptable. The fact that attacks were delivered by the country, which is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is of particular concern," according to the statement.

The UN Security Council must respond to Washington’s attacks on Iranian territory, the ministry noted. "The confrontational actions by the US and Israel must be collectively rejected," the statement reads.

"We urge to stop aggression, create conditions for return to the political and diplomatic area," the ministry said.

"The consequences of this action, including radiological, have yet to be assessed. But it is already obvious that a dangerous escalation has begun, fraught with further undermining of regional and global security. The risk of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, which is already engulfed in multiple crises, has increased significantly," according to the statement.

The attack on Iranian nuclear facilities has damaged the non-proliferation regime, with Moscow expecting a clear response from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Russian ministry said. "An unbiased report from IAEA Director General is required for consideration at a special session of the agency, which should take place in the near future," the statement said.

US President Donald Trump reported overnight into June 22 that the US had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. Tehran should agree to end the conflict, he noted. Previously, Israel carried out daily strikes on Iran starting June 13. The destruction of the republic's missile and nuclear programs were mentioned as the target of Israel's operation.