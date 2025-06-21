Putin to meet with Mali’s interim leader on June 23 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on Monday with Mali’s interim president, Assimi Goita, who is currently on an official visit to Russia, the Kremlin press service announced.

"The agenda will include discussions on the further development of Russian-Malian cooperation, including trade, economic, and investment sectors, as well as pressing issues on the regional and international agenda," the Kremlin said.

The last in-person meeting between Putin and Goita took place on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in July 2023. The leaders of the two countries continue to communicate by phone, with their most recent call occurring in March of last year.