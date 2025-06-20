Russia’s security zone in Sumy Region is 10-12 km deep — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s security zone in the Sumy Region is 10-12 km deep, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"In the Sumy Region, the [security zone] depth is somewhere from 10 km to 12 km. Somewhere it is 8 km, 10 km and 12 km deep. Further on is the city of Sumy, a regional center," Putin said.

As the Russian president pointed out, Russia "was forced to create security zones along the border" after the Ukrainian army was expelled from the Kursk Region.

"They infiltrated the Kursk Region and committed a great many crimes. Moreover, crimes against civilians. We expelled them from there with huge losses for them. And now we are forced to create security zones along the border because they constantly attack from there with the help of artillery and with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles," Putin said.

