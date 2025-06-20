Putin calls situation in Ukraine tragedy caused by West

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed the West for the tragedy in Ukraine.

"Everything related to what is happening, to the tragedy that is happening in Ukraine, is not the result of our work. This is the result of the work of those who do not want to put up with the global changes taking place in the world," the Russian leader said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

At the same time, Putin highlighted that "the former US administration explicitly said that it had spent billions of dollars on this coup [in Ukraine]."

The Russian president noted that the administration of former American leader Joe Biden "did not hesitate to publicly say so. And our actions were aimed at protecting the part of the population that considered itself vitally and spiritually connected with Russia, with Russian culture and people. I mean people living in Crimea," he explained.

The Russian leader noted that Russia has made attempts to resolve the situation in the south-east of Ukraine, in Donetsk and Lugansk. "However, again, acting from a position of strength, our ideological opponents in this case tried to resolve this issue again by armed means, launching military operations in Donetsk, Lugansk, and Donbass. We did not start the fighting!" said Putin.

He emphasized that after "a part of the population of Ukraine in the south-east of the country did not recognize the results of this coup and did not recognize the power of the conspirators and those who carried out this coup, military operations were launched against them. We tried to come to an agreement peacefully, to stabilize the situation together, but our ‘partners’, I will use quotes for this word, as it turned out later, started these peace talks only to pump Ukraine with weapons and continue these hostilities. In the end, this forced us to recognize the independence of these republics, both Lugansk and Donetsk," the president said giving his assessment of the events, saying that Russia had not recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for eight years.

"We tried to come to an agreement, but we were forced to recognize their independence, and later begin to provide them with support, including armed support, to put an end to the war unleashed by our opponents in the West and those on whom they relied and are now relying in Ukraine - extremist nationalists and neo-Nazis," Putin concluded.