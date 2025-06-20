MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s liberation of the Moskovka settlement on the outskirts of the city of Kupyansk creates very serious problems for the Ukrainian armed forces, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Region military-civilian administration, told TASS.

News came on Friday that Russia’s Battlegroup West had liberated Moskovka, a settlement adjacent to Kupyansk.

"Our troops have liberated Moskovka, a settlement near an important railway junction. It’s a small village on the right bank of the Oskol River, which is actually adjacent to the city of Kupyansk. The Ukrainian army’s militants are now facing very serious logistics problems," Ganchev noted.

He added that Moskovka was one of the settlements where the Kiev regime had pursued "decommunization and derussification." "However, Moskovka has maintained its name, which links it to Moscow (Moskva in Russian - TASS) in name, and now in its people as well," Ganchev added.