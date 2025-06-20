Putin-Trump meeting should finalize results of 'homework' done by Russia, US — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. A Russia-US summit should be the result of extensive professional work, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"The subject that needs to be resolved is so complicated and has so many nuances that first, homework needs to be done at the expert level," he emphasized.

"After that, the possibility of a high-level meeting could be discussed in order to finalize the results of this homework," Peskov added.

"Both President Putin and President Trump agree that their meeting will be mandatory and necessary at some point in order to settle the outcome of this work," the Russian presidential spokesman concluded.