UNSC must take responsibility for Iran-Israel de-escalation — senior Russian diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Resolving the conflict between Iran and Israel should be the responsibility of the UN Security Council, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, who also serves as deputy foreign minister, stated.

"The Security Council should absolutely bear this responsibility, as well as the UN Secretary-General, with whom we maintain contacts. Our missions in New York are actively engaging with all involved parties, but this requires political will from Israel and, first and foremost, the United States," Bogdanov said during his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran have continued exchanging strikes ever since. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit. The mutual strikes remain ongoing.

