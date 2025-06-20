Russia to stay in contact with US on situation between Iran, Israel — senior diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia will continue to maintain contacts with all sides, including the United States, regarding the situation between Iran and Israel, and the number of such contacts will increase in the next few days, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

"I will not guess what will happen next now because the situation is very dangerous, indeed, as strikes are being delivered on Iranian nuclear and energy facilities. Radiation leakage that, of course, knows no borders, may occur. And this, of course, is very dangerous for adjacent countries, especially Gulf countries. And this poses a danger to all of us. And in this connection, we will continue this communication, including with the US leadership," said Bogdanov, who also serves as Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, addressing a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to Bogdanov, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lately held over a hundred meetings and talks with Arab leaders. "I think, these days, the number of such contacts will grow, because our task is, certainly, to persuade everybody to stop the bloodshed and sit down at the negotiating table," the senior Russian diplomat explained.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation, aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged attacks again. Both sides reported casualties and damage, and acknowledged several facilities had been hit. Mutual strikes are ongoing.

