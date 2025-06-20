Putin to deliver lengthy, comprehensive address to SPIEF — Kremlin spokesman

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to deliver a detailed and extended address at Friday’s plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"As always, there will be a comprehensive and lengthy address by the president; a big one," he said.

According to Peskov, guests from Indonesia, Bahrain and China will also speak at the event. "The speeches will take some time, and after that, there will be a question-and-answer session, which is also usually very engaging and diverse in terms of the issues brought up," he added.

Afterwards, the head of state will hold a meeting with the Chinese vice premier and OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.