Moscow determined not to lose advantage over Kiev, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia has no plans to lose its strategic advantage over Ukraine by agreeing to a ceasefire, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Sky News.

"Now we have a strategic advantage. Why should we lose it? We are not going to lose it. We are going further. We're advancing and we'll continue to advance," he noted.

Russia has repeatedly stated that it will only agree to a ceasefire if Kiev stops getting foreign military aid because otherwise, a pause in hostilities would provide Ukraine with an opportunity to rearm and regroup its forces.

Peskov also stressed that Russia would not take advantage of a potential ceasefire. "A ceasefire is a ceasefire, and you stop," he said.