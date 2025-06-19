MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government is afraid that ending the war will lead to the fall of their regime, the Russian Foreign Ministry said while commenting on the publication of a new report on the human rights situation in Ukraine.

"The use of a wide range of repressive measures against much of the population is necessary for Kiev as the only and surest way to maintain power. It is important for it to continue the war, maintain a high degree of societal tension and redirect attention to external confrontation. Ending all this and establishing peace will lead to the fall of the Kiev regime, for which power is more important than the lives of people whom it does not consider its own," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The rise of neo-Nazism

The ministry said that "various manifestations of neo-Nazism are intensifying in Ukraine, including aggressive propaganda of this ideology, falsification of the history of the Great Patriotic War and World War II to glorify the Nazis and their accomplices, as well as the cultivation of nationalist sentiments among the population.

"There are a large number of facts confirming all this - the glorification of the Nazi criminal Stepan Bandera in various ways, the glorification of the SS Galicia division and the honoring of the few surviving former Nazis," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It added that "Kiev's Nazi approaches are being fully implemented against the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine," and "the illegitimate Kiev regime, committing numerous crimes against Russian civilians, is degenerating into a terrorist organization.

"The Kiev regime has embarked on the liquidation of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). An unprecedented campaign is underway to forcibly seize its temples by militants with the support of local authorities, followed by the legalization of the results of such raiding. A hunt has been announced for the UOC clergy with groundless criminal prosecution and forced mobilization in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

"History knows many examples of the West's pandering to openly racist and Nazi regimes similar to [Ukraine’s]. If we draw analogies with the events of the Second World War, it becomes obvious that such impunity will not last long," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.