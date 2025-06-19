Russia demands official apology from Rome over 'monstrous' Kremlin post — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Moscow is waiting for an official apology from Rome over a recent post by an Italian journalist calling for an attack on the Kremlin, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We expect an official apology from the management of the RAI TV and radio company. However, I believe Italian officials should also speak out and condemn such behavior. Such unruliness and permissiveness," the diplomat pointed out at a briefing organized on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Another thing, the post was deleted a few hours later because people criticized it and struggled with this monstrous logic. Apparently, either they were ashamed, scared, or bothered, and so they deleted the post," she noted. "Nevertheless, we do not consider this incident to be over, as it can be considered a criminal offense, as well as a public call for extremist or terrorist activity, justification of terrorism, or terrorism propaganda," Zakharova stressed.

According to the spokeswoman, the fact that these extremist statements were made by a representative of the Italian state television and radio broadcaster "shows that the situation with free speech in Italy has reached a really frightening stage."