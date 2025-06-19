Russian diplomat says Ukraine opened second front against Russia in Africa

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Ukraine’s setbacks in the conflict with Russia prompted it to open a second front by instigating terrorism in the African countries that have friendly ties with Moscow.

The diplomat pointed to news reports in Sahel countries that talk about the direct involvement of Ukrainian special services in the training of terrorists that operate in the region.

"Last week, Malian and Burkinabe news websites, citing official sources, stated the involvement of Ukrainian intelligence in assisting the terrorist Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims, which on May 30 carried out an attack on the positions of the Malian Armed Forces in the Koulikoro Region," she told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. "They (Ukraine - TASS) are retreating under the onslaught of the Russian Armed Forces. They have apparently decided to open a second front in Africa now, stimulating terrorist activity there, in the African countries that are our friends."

According to the diplomat, Kiev's ties with African terrorists previously came to light when Andrey Yusov, spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, and Yury Pivovarov, Ukraine’s ambassador to Senegal, revealed to the public that the country helped the terrorists that carried out an attack on a military convoy in northern Mali in July 2024.

"The credibility of the statements was also confirmed by the governments of Mali and Niger, which ultimately decided to immediately, as you remember, sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine in August 2024. That was shortly followed by appeals from Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso to the UN Security Council demanding to take action in connection with the Kiev regime's support of terrorism on the African continent," Zakharova said. "One also can’t overlook the condonation given to the Kiev regime's crimes by the UK-EU tandem. In the full year since the tragedy in Mali, not a single Western power has condemned the Kiev regime's support for terrorist groups, even when the Africans pointed it out."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World."