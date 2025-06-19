MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Novonikolayevka in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup Center units advanced deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Novonikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,365 troops in all frontline areas over past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,365 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 220 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 200 troops and a US-made howitzer in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 205 troops and two artillery weapons in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 460 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 195 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 85 troops, a jamming station and an ammunition depot in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novaya Sech, Alekseyevka, Pisarevka, Andreyevka, Ryzhevka and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Udy and Reznikovo in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles and a field artillery weapon in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made howitzer in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kolodeznoye, Peschanoye and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, eight motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery weapons in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Viyemka, Minkovka, Fyodorovka, Kleban-Byk and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 205 personnel, two pickup trucks and two field artillery weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 460 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Novosergeyevka, Petrovskogo, Grodovka, Krasnoarmeysk and Rusin Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 460 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and three field artillery weapons, including a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Poddubnoye and Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region and Stepovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 195 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and two artillery weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 85 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 85 Ukrainian troops, an enemy jamming station and an ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka, Kamenskoye and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 85 enemy military personnel, nine motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot were destroyed," it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military-industrial site, attack UAV workshops in past day

Russian forces struck a Ukrainian military-industrial enterprise and attack UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) production workshops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an enterprise of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, workshops for the production and assembly of attack unmanned aerial vehicles and their storage sites, ammunition and fuel depots and temporary deployment areas of units of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries in 152 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 234 Ukrainian UAVs, seven JDAM smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 234 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and seven American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 234 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 64,440 unmanned aerial vehicles, 611 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,963 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,572 multiple rocket launchers, 26,372 field artillery guns and mortars and 37,029 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.