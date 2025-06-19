Russia maintains daily contacts with Middle East conflict parties — senior diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia maintains daily contacts with the parties involved in the Middle Eastern conflict amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS.

"Contacts are ongoing every day," he said when asked about the matter.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran have continued exchanging strikes ever since. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit. The mutual strikes are ongoing.

