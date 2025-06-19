ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The city of Kherson has been turned into a ghost town by Ukrainian forces, and its population has declined six-to sevenfold, with many foreign mercenaries still present in the area, Governor Vladimir Saldo said in an interview with TASS.

"The pain for our hometown of Kherson is relentless. Its population has dropped six to seven times compared to peacetime levels. Normally, around 340,000 people lived there, but now, according to the most optimistic estimates, only about 40,000 civilians remain," Saldo said. "If we look at what’s happening on the ground, it’s essentially a ghost town. We hear more and more foreign languages — new mercenaries keep arriving. Ukrainians themselves don’t want to fight; they are simply being forced to," he added.

In May, Saldo had told TASS that the Ukrainian military was turning Kherson into a fortified defensive hub, carrying out constant raids and repressive actions against local residents. He noted that the Kiev regime’s policies in the city were becoming increasingly harsh, as Ukrainian forces feared both the local population and a possible return of Russian control.

