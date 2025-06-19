Lavrov praises OANA's role in unbiased coverage of international events

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The Organization of Asian and Pacific News Agencies (OANA) plays a key role in ensuring unbiased and objective coverage of international events, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to participants of the plenary session of the organization's 19th General Assembly, hosted by TASS.

"For many years, the organization – the world’s largest association of news agencies – has facilitated the exchange of experience among media outlets from countries across Eurasia, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It contributes to the objective and impartial reporting of key global developments, promotes the values and standards of honest journalism, and defends the professional rights of media workers without bias or discrimination. Such efforts, which genuinely help improve the global information environment, deserve both respect and support," Lavrov emphasized.

He also highlighted the event’s comprehensive agenda, noting that the General Assembly is being held within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). "We will discuss a broad range of issues relevant to the journalistic community — from combating fake news and disinformation to integrating artificial intelligence technologies into our work," Lavrov said.

"I am confident that the assembly will be constructive, and that the decisions and recommendations adopted will foster the further development of depoliticized dialogue and cooperation among media organizations of participating countries, in the interest of maintaining trust and mutual understanding in both global and regional affairs," the foreign minister concluded.

OANA

The Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies was established in 1961 at the initiative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Its mission is to ensure the direct and free exchange of information in the Asia-Pacific region, actively promote diverse perspectives on global events and advocate for the concept of a multipolar world. "Today, OANA brings together 41 news agencies from 33 countries, being the largest global media organization. Its member countries account for two thirds of the total volume of the world information flow," he added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will run on June 18-21 under the theme: "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The thematic zone ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian! ’ will operate at the Forum. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.