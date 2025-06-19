Ukraine’s military attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with 90 munitions in past day

BELGOROD, June 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 90 munitions and 66 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, wounding three civilians, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"In the Shebekinsky municipal district, the town of Shebekino, the villages of Belyanka, Voznesenovka, Dobroye, Malomikhailovka, Meshkovoye, Nizhnyeye Beryozovo-Vtoroye, Novaya Tavolzhanka and Rzhevka and the farmstead Babenkov came under attacks by 23 UAVs, of which 10 were shot down and suppressed. Over the day, three civilians suffered wounds," the governor wrote.

The Ukrainian army’s attacks on the Shebekinsky municipal district in the past 24 hours damaged a building of an agribusiness, three private houses, a truck, a fence of a private household, three cars, an outbuilding and a Gazel minivan and caused an emergency shutdown of electricity, leaving the village of Surkovo and partially three communities without electric power, he added.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Krasnoyaruzhsky district with 85 munitions and 16 drones, damaging a fence of a private household. The Graivoronsky district came under an attack by five munitions and four UAVs, with no casualties or damage reported, the governor said.

The Valuisky district came under an attack by eight drones, which damaged an electric power line and left residents of the village of Dolgoye without electricity. Air defenses shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the Alekseyevsky district, he said.

Air defense systems destroyed 14 Ukrainian UAVs over the Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Korochansky, Prokhorovsky and Rakityansky districts, with no casualties or damage reported, the governor said.