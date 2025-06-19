North Korean construction workers may help with restoration of Russian borderline areas

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Construction workers from North Korea may take part in the restoration works at Russia’s borderline regions if major organizational issues are settled, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said.

"North Korea also wants to join and help with this issue [of restoring the Russian borderline regions]," Khusnullin told journalists. "The timeframe is unclear and what does it mean that they are ready to arrive?"

"Where will be they accommodated, who will be in charge of the design estimate documentation, which machinery type to be exploited and who will be maintaining a contact with them?"

"This is also a major organizational scheme that needs to be managed," he added.

According to Khusnullin, major organizational work would be required in order to attract foreigner experts to restore the Russian territories.