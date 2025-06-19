Putin says Trump’s business background is his advantage

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that his US counterpart Donald Trump’s advantage is his business skills.
"My hope is that Mr. Trump is not just a politician, a person whom the American people entrusted with his country’s future. He is also a businessman," Putin said. "I see his habit of calculating everything as an advantage. Since his is a rich man, he is good at math. He can calculate what this or that measure with regard to Russia may entail, how much it will cost to taxpayers, how much it will cost to the US economy.".