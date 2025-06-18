Putin starts meeting with heads of world's leading news agencies at SPIEF sidelines

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin began a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies. This event has been organized by TASS for many years on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Today, TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman is moderating the conversation.

Earlier, the Kremlin reported that the discussion would be in the format of a question-and-answer session. The conversation will focus on current topics related to Russia's domestic and foreign policies, as well as key global events.

According to TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov, participants from the CIS, Asia, Europe, the United States, and other parts of the world will have the opportunity to ask Putin questions.

About forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.