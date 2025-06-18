LUGANSK, June 18. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine have stopped attempts to carry out large-scale counter-attacks in the special military operation zone because Russian forces are advancing in a number of directions, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"Judging by the tactical situation on the ground, they still have manpower and capabilities, I regret to say. Naturally, they are using them - but in a pinpoint, local manner," he told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

"It’s not the way that it used to be, when they spoke of large-scale counteroffensive - now they don’t even mention that," Marochko continued. "This word has disappeared from the information space. They are now focused on keeping their ground as our troops advance."

In his words, the Russian Defense Ministry’s latest bulletins illustrate Russian military successes in the regions of Sumy, Kharkov, and south of Donetsk.