ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Ukraine lost its integrity in 2014, and now the authorities operate exclusively in the West's interests, Donetsk People's Republic's Head Denis Pushilin told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Ukraine lost its integrity in 2014. It lost it definitively, so now the Ukrainian regime operates from several components. The first component is the interests of other countries. <...> These are not the interests of Ukraine's remaining residents; these are the interests of the countries that dictate the agenda and now fully control the Ukrainian regime," he said.

Another component of the Ukrainian leadership's actions is preserving power by all possible means. According to the DPR head, Vladimir Zelensky is trying to hold onto power "regardless of any losses," including human ones.