Capitulation of Kiev regime should be discussed with other states — DPR head

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Discussions about Kiev's surrender will involve not only Ukraine, but other important countries as well, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the SPIEF.

"Even when it comes to capitulation, someone has to sit down and talk. Even with criminals, even with terrorists — because otherwise the West and others will perceive it differently," he said.

"This is still a conversation. No matter what anyone says. And, of course, the decision will not be made at that table. The decision will be made by other people, perhaps by other countries. Our country will be there, but whoever is on the other side, it won’t be Ukraine."