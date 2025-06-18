Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup North units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Novonikolayevka in the Sumy Region <…> Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Dolgenkoye in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,315 troops in all frontline areas over past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,315 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past day, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 165 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 220 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 175 troops and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 490 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 185 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 80 troops and two ammunition depots in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, three air assault brigades, an air assault regiment and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and the GUR [Main Intelligence Directorate] special operations center in areas near the settlements of Novaya Sech, Andreyevka, Alekseyevka, Konotop, Leninskoye, Varachino, Mogritsa, Sadki, Ryzhevka, Bessalovka and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and five territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Komissarovo, Udy and Gatishche in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 165 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and six field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an unmanned aircraft systems regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Boguslavka, Shiykovka, Peschanoye, Novosergeyevka, Kupyansk and Kovsharovka in the Kharkov Region and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles, two artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of eight mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Zvanovka, Serebryanka, Pazeno, Ivanopolye, Viyemka, Minkovka, Fyodorovka, Dyleyevka, Aleksandro-Kalinovo, Kleban-Byk and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 175 personnel, three field artillery guns and four pickup trucks in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 490 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy infantry fighting vehicles and seven armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Petrovskogo, Dimitrov, Novonikolayevka, Grodovka, Krasnoarmeysk and Novotoretskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 490 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, four US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, seven armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and two field artillery weapons, including a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Gulyaipole, Poltavka and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 185 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, six motor vehicles, three artillery guns, including a British-made 155mm FH70 howitzer and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 80 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 80 Ukrainian troops and two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and four territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye, Malaya Tokmachka and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Otradokamenka, Belozerka and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 80 enemy personnel, 15 motor vehicles, a field artillery weapon, an electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian forces pound Ukrainian attack UAV workshops over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian attack UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly and storage facilities over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck workshops for the production and assembly of attack unmanned aerial vehicles and their storage sites, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 236 Ukrainian UAVs, four JDAM smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 236 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and four American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four JDAM guided aerial bombs and seven rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture, and also 236 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 64,206 unmanned aerial vehicles, 611 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,953 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,572 multiple rocket launchers, 26,331 field artillery guns and mortars and 36,996 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.