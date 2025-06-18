Russia’s military chief inspects Battlegroup Center in special military operation area

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Army General Valery Gerasimov inspected the Battlegroup Center units operating in the Krasnoarmeysk frontline area in the Donetsk region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Defense Minister Army General Valery Gerasimov inspected the fulfillment of combat objectives by large military units and formations of the Battlegroup Center’s combined arms army operating in the Krasnoarmeysk direction in the special military operation area," the ministry said in a statement.

Gerasimov listened to commanders’ reports at forward command posts of the Battlegroup Center and assigned further objectives, the ministry said.

"During his work at forward command posts of motorized infantry large units and the combined arms army, Army General Valery Gerasimov listened to reports by the army’s commander and the commanders of large units and other officials on the results of the fulfillment of objectives in the area of their responsibility. In concluding his work, the chief of the General Staff summed up interim results with the Battlegroup Center’s military command and assigned further objectives," the ministry said.

The chief of the General Staff wished the Battlegroup Center the full liberation of the Donetsk People’s Republic, it said.

"Guys, I congratulate you on your awards and wish you further combat successes and the full liberation of the Donetsk land," Gerasimov said.

Russia’s military chief handed awards to the military personnel who had especially distinguished themselves in liberating the Donetsk People’s Republic and thanked them for their valor and courage displayed in fulfilling their combat objectives, the ministry reported.