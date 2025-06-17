{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
IN BRIEF: Talks with US, Middle East, Putin's agenda at SPIEF: Kremlin aide’s statements

The issue of a new round of negotiations on normalization of relations between Russia and the United States has "somewhat stalled" after a pause taken by Washington
Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. A new round of negotiations on the normalization of relations between Russia and the United States has been postponed at the insistence of the Americans, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters at a briefing.

He also touched upon escalation in the Middle East and Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s busy agenda at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

TASS has compiled the key statements by the presidential aide.

On SPIEF

The Kingdom of Bahrain will be the honored guest country at this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The country's delegation will be led by the son of the reigning monarch and his national security advisor Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

About 20,000 representatives from 140 countries will take part in SPIEF.

The forum will be attended by statesmen and politicians from about 50 countries, including the leaders of Indonesia, Abkhazia and Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The central event at the SPIEF economic forum will be the plenary session on June 20, when Vladimir Putin will give a keynote address.

In his speech, the head of state will "give an assessment of the current situation in the Russian economy, share his view on the state of affairs in the global economy and politics," and "describe the state and prospects of relations between Russia and some of its most important foreign partners."

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Adviser to the King of Bahrain, Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Ding Xuexiang and South African Vice President Paul Mashatile are all also expected to speak at the plenary session.

More than 150 business events are planned at SPIEF: "these are panel discussions, thematic round tables, business breakfasts and TV debates."

American business representatives will also take part in the forum.

On Putin's schedule

Putin will meet with Dilma Rousseff, head of the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB), on Wednesday. They will discuss the NDB's development strategy and summarize the results of Russia’s BRICS presidency in 2024 where finances are concerned.

On June 18, Putin will hold a meeting with the heads of international news agencies, where he will speak about the situation in the world.

The Russian leader will meet with Subianto on Thursday. They will sign a declaration on strategic partnership and make a statement. The trade turnover between Russia and Indonesia increased by almost 40% in January-April 2025.

Also on Thursday, Putin will sit down with South African Vice President Paul Mashatile to discuss relations between the two countries and the recent escalation in the Middle East.

On Friday, the Russian leader will meet with Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa to touch upon "various issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as, of course, the current aggravation of the situation in the Middle East."

After the SPIEF plenary session, Putin will meet Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang to review relations between Moscow and Beijing, which Ushakov described as "very, very positive."

Later on Friday, the Russian leader will have a brief conversation with OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais to discuss the situation on the oil market amid the Israeli-Iranian conflict.

On escalation in the Middle East

Putin will hold a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming days to discuss the conflict in the Middle East, "where China and Russia are acting in unison and coordinating positions with each other."

Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed that the foreign and defense ministries of the two countries will intensify contacts amid escalation in the Middle East.

On negotiations with the United States

The issue of a new round of negotiations on normalization of relations between Russia and the United States has "somewhat stalled" after a pause taken by Washington.

Tags
Foreign policyUnited States
Middle East conflict
