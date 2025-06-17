Putin to discuss Middle East escalation with South African vice president — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with South African Vice President Paul Mashatile on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and the recent escalation in the Middle East, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

"We are planning a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Vice President of the Republic of South Africa Mashatile," Ushakov said. "Issues of further development of bilateral relations in various fields will be discussed."

"Also, of course, issues related to international and regional issues will be raised. Including, of course, the Middle East, which is now of interest and concern to everyone."

The South African presidential administration said the politician intends to focus on expanding agriculture, automotive, energy, mining, scientific, and technical cooperation. Mashatile will also participate in the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.