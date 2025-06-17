Top diplomats of Russia, Indonesia to talk economic cooperation ahead of SPIEF

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss economic cooperation and the development of the bilateral legal base with his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono in Moscow.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that the two top diplomats will exchange opinions "on a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda," including in the security, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres. Improving the legal base of the relationship between Russia and Indonesia will also be discussed, she specified.

Sugiono will visit ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) which takes place on June 18-21. Zakharova has said that the agenda of his meeting with Lavrov will include the deepening of political contacts, at the highest level, too. Earlier, Indonesian Culture Minister Fadli Zon told TASS that the republic’s leader, Prabowo Subianto, will arrive in Russia to take part in the forum. In St. Petersburg, the Indonesian president is planning to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

According to the Indonesian cabinet, Subianto’s visit to Russia is geared to strengthen comprehensive cooperation and partnership between Indonesia and Russia and therefore has a great strategic significance.

In Moscow, Lavrov and Sugiono will talk major international and regional issues. In the context of the upcoming meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that Indonesia and Russia maintain bilateral cooperation in the fields of defense and security.