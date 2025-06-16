Russia, US keeping in contact about Iran — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia is talking to the US about what is going on in Iran via available channels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The issue of Iran was raised during our contacts with US representatives. We’ve sent corresponding signals to the US side. Over the past few days, we did it through relevant international multilateral platforms," he said, when asked whether Russia contacted the United States to discuss the ongoing Iranian-Israeli escalation.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and the night of June 15, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.