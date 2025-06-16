Senior Russian diplomat warns of risks to Iran’s Bushehr NPP

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The current Israeli-Iranian standoff puts Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) at serious risk, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Naturally, the situation is extremely dangerous. So far, no serious damage has been done - according to our sources and information obtained from the International Atomic Energy Agency - but this is just a happy coincidence. The risks remain far too high," he said.

He emphasized that "the military standoff needs to stop in order to stabilize the situation."

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and the night of June 15, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.

The construction of a nuclear power plant near the city of Bushehr in southern Iran was launched in 1975 by a West German concern, but was interrupted in 1979 after the Islamic Revolution broke out. On August 25, 1992, Russia and Iran signed an agreement to resume the construction of the plant. In September 2011, the first power unit was connected to the grid, and was officially handed over to Iran in September 2013.

In November 2014, a contract was signed for the construction of the second stage of the NPP - the second and third VVER-1000 power units. The cost of their construction stands at about $10 billion. The groundbreaking ceremony took place in September 2016, and construction began on November 10, 2019. The second and third power units are expected to be put into operation in 2025 and 2027, respectively.

At present, Tehran is building two more nuclear power plants: the 5,000-MW Sirik nuclear power plant in the southern province of Hormozgan, and 300-MW Karun NPP in the Khuzestan province in the southwest.