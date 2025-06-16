Russian forces strike Ukrainian army training center, air defense radars over past day

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian forces struck a Ukrainian military-industrial enterprise, an army training center and air defense radars over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an enterprise of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, a Ukrainian army training center, air defense radar stations, assembly and storage facilities and control posts of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition, explosives and materiel depots, and also temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 areas," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,320 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 230 troops and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 190 troops and a tank in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 175 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 490 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 175 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 60 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures suggest.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novaya Sech, Ryzhevka, Iskriskovshchina, Pisarevka and Sadki in the Sumy Region and Udy in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Kolodeznoye and Glushchenkovo in the Kharkov Region, Kirovsk and Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, a tank and 10 pickup trucks in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Minkovka, Semyonovka, Bondarnoye, Chasov Yar, Dyleyevka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 175 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four motor vehicles and an artillery weapon in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations, a US-made AN/MPQ-64 radar station, two ammunition and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 490 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Novonikolayevka and Novosergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 490 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, five pickup trucks and an artillery weapon in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Zaporozhye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Gulyaipole and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 175 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 11 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka and Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Zolotaya Balka, Nikolskoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 60 [Ukrainian] military personnel, six motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot and a materiel depot were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses down 104 Ukrainian UAVs, six JDAM smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 104 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 104 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 63,737 unmanned aerial vehicles, 611 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,922 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,572 multiple rocket launchers, 26,251 field artillery guns and mortars and 36,910 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.