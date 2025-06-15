Lavrov, Fidan agree that hostilities in Middle East must be stopped

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have discussed the escalation of the situation in the Middle East in connection with Israel's military action against Iran. They agree that hostilities must be stopped immediately, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry following the ministers' telephone conversation.

"The foreign ministers exchanged views on the unprecedented escalation of the situation in the Middle East in connection with Israel's military action against Iran. At the same time, the ministers agreed that it is necessary to immediately cease hostilities and prevent further escalation of violence with the most serious and unpredictable consequences for the situation in the entire region," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "The Turkish side expressed high appreciation for Russia's unwavering readiness to undertake mediation efforts in the interests of promoting mutually acceptable solutions to existing contentious issues, including those related to Iran's nuclear program, within the framework of establishing a sustainable negotiation process."

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Turkish side.