Putin, Trump hold third telephone conversation in one month — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, held today the third telephone conversation in a month and the fifth one since the beginning of the year.

The escalation between Israel and Iran was one of the key topics discussed. The parties also focused on bilateral relations, and on Ukraine. Putin congratulated Trump on his birthday, the American leader turned 79 today.

Previous telephone conversations took place on May 19 and June 4, soon after the rounds of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul.

Previously Putin and Trump talked on March 18. Then Putin supported Trump’s idea to impose a 30-day moratorium on attacks on energy facilities, though Kiev never joined the initiative.

Whereas the first conversation after Trump’s return to the presidency took place on February 12. Concurrently, that was the first contact between Russian and US leaders in three years.