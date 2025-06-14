{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin, Trump hold third telephone conversation in one month — Kremlin aide

The escalation between Israel and Iran was one of the key topics discussed

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, held today the third telephone conversation in a month and the fifth one since the beginning of the year.

The escalation between Israel and Iran was one of the key topics discussed. The parties also focused on bilateral relations, and on Ukraine. Putin congratulated Trump on his birthday, the American leader turned 79 today.

Previous telephone conversations took place on May 19 and June 4, soon after the rounds of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul.

Previously Putin and Trump talked on March 18. Then Putin supported Trump’s idea to impose a 30-day moratorium on attacks on energy facilities, though Kiev never joined the initiative.

Whereas the first conversation after Trump’s return to the presidency took place on February 12. Concurrently, that was the first contact between Russian and US leaders in three years.

Vladimir Putin, United States, Donald Trump
Putin, Trump note brotherhood in arms during WWII
"As in their previous conversation, both presidents noted the brotherhood in arms during World War II," the Kremlin official Yury Ushakov said
NATO countries should already be starting to learn Russian — MFA spokeswoman
Maria Zakharova suggested that if NATO countries had engaged with the Russian language earlier, they wouldn’t have wasted money trying to cancel Russian culture, history, and economy
Estimated damage from Iran’s retaliatory attack to be different, IDF warns
The goal of the Israeli operation is "to secure a safer future for the State of Israel and its civilians", Israeli Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir said
Israel may strike Iran on Sunday — WSJ
According to the sources, Israel wants Iran to stop producing fissure material, which may be used for making an atomic bomb
IN BRIEF: What is known about plane crash in India
There were 242 people on board the plane, including two pilots and ten cabin crew
Israel informed German government of attack on Iran in advance — media
According to the outlet, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called German Chancellor Friedrich Merz by phone at approximately 2:30 a.m. CET
Trump says he is not worried about possible outbreak of war in the Middle East — Reuters
US President claims that Israel's ultimate goal is to prevent Iran from having nuclear weapons
IN BRIEF: What is known about exchange of bodies of soldiers between Russia, Ukraine
Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky noted that on Thursday, Moscow and Kiev will begin urgent "sanitary exchanges" of heavily wounded prisoners of war
Iran to respond to Israel’s actions — Khamenei
Iran's Supreme Leader further warned that "through this attack, the Zionist entity has brought upon itself a painful and bitter fate"
Death toll in Iran’s Tabriz climbs to five — media
According to Mehr, another 12 people received injuries
Israel should be excluded from UN following strikes on Iran — US expert
Alfred-Maurice de Zayas said in response to his question about "what can be done about Israel" nowadays "obviously, Article 6 of the UN Charter [that] provides for expulsion"
EU transfers €1 billion in aid to Ukraine — von der Leyen
The EU brought its total spending on supporting Kiev since the beginning of the special military operation to €150 billion, the European Commission head said
Israel will deliver intensive strikes against Iran in coming days — ABC News
The United States were informed in advance about plans to start the operation against Iran, the TV channel said
Israel, US to pay for strikes on Iran — military spokesman
In his words, the attacks were organized with the US support
Plane bringing Russian POWs from Ukraine lands in Moscow Region
All these Russian soldiers will undergo treatment and rehabilitation at the Defense Ministry’s medical organizations
Orban replies to Zelensky’s threats to Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, that country doesn't want to give the Hungarian money to Ukraine
Russian factory launches new centrifuges for uranium enrichment
A gas centrifuge operates on a separator principle
Russian troops developing an offensive in Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
Kiev loses 1,275 troops in all frontline areas over past day
Russian air defenses down Neptune missile, 1,582 Ukrainian drones in past week
Russian troops also liberated five settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic and one in the Sumy Region over the past seven days, the Defense Ministry added
Lavrov expresses condolences to Iranian counterpart over victims of Israeli strikes
The Russian Foreign Minister and Abbas Araghchi have agreed to continue interaction on the situation with Israel
Putin holds phone conversation with Trump — Kremlin aide
This is the fifth phone conversation between the two leaders since the American president took office
Israel attacked Iran over its progress toward getting nuclear weapons — envoy
"Israel will not permit an existential threat to emerge from a regime that openly declares its intent to carry it out," the ambassador stated
US wants to stop Ukrainian conflict along the frontline — Kellogg
He went on to say that the recognition will only be de facto, not by the law
UN urges to avoid dangerous standoff between Iran, Israel
Antonio Guterres reiterated the position he expressed publicly earlier and stressed the need "to avoid, at all costs, a deadly confrontation that might get out of control,"
IAEA Board of Governors passes anti-Iranian revolution — Russian envoy
"Three countries (Burkina Faso, China and Russia) voted against," Mikhail Ulyanov said
Russia's Tu-22M3 long-range bombers perform scheduled flight over neutral Baltic waters
Su-30SM and Su-27 jets escorted the long-range aircraft
US sifting additional forces to Middle East after Israeli strikes — AP
AP also reported that US President Donald Trump is holding a meeting with members of the US National Security Council
Jordan downs several missiles, UAVs that crossed its air border
The state-run Petra news agency did not specify which country the downed missiles and UAVs originated from
Israel delivers strike on at least six military bases near Tehran — NYT
According to the report, the strikes also targeted buildings in two heavily guarded residential neighborhoods for the Islamic Republic’s top brass
Russian MFA to issue statement on Iran-Israel crisis soon
The IDF launched a large-scale operation on the night of June 13, with its air force striking military targets and nuclear facilities
Mexican president sees demonstration of country’s flag at US protests as provocation
"This image that they want to spin - that Mexicans in the US are rapists - is false. It's contrived and provocative", Claudia Sheinbaum said
IRGC confirms Israeli strikes killed its air force chief
The brutal terrorist aggression and crimes committed by the Zionist regime today resulted in the martyrdom of the valiant and illustrious commander of the Aerospace Force, IRGC Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, along with a group of brave and loyal servicemen," the statement says
Russia says its battlegroup Center eliminated up to 580 Ukrainian militants
According to the spokesman, strikes were delivered on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, an airborne assault brigade, jaeger brigade and Ukrainian National Guard brigade
FACTBOX: Israel begins operation Rising Lion against Iran, braces for response
The Jewish state’s Defense Minister Israel Katz described it as a "preemptive strike" and warned his compatriots about Iran’s looming retaliatory attack
Armenia, Azerbaijan holding consultations to sign peace agreement — Armenian PM
On March 3, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported that Yerevan and Baku had agreed on the text of the peace agreement and completed the negotiation process
UK, Germany, France may pose ‘more conscience’ attitude regarding Iran — diplomat
"They are putting it the way that Iran must be blamed for suffering attacks," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Trump stands ready to defend Israel if Iran retaliates — media
Unnamed US officials told Fox News that the US has in recent weeks increased its arsenal of missiles for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system
IAEA cooperated with Israel against Iran — intelligence source
According to the report, the IAEA also allegedly disclosed to Israel the names of Iranian nuclear scientists, who were later assassinated in sabotage attacks
Foreign ministers of Russia, UAE expressed concerns due to Israel’s operation against Iran
"The ministers at the same time expressed utmost concerns in view of the military operation of Israel against Iran, undertaken in violation of international law and regulations of the UN Charter," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Israeli fighter jets strike dozens of targets overnight near Tehran
Iran launched missiles at Israel on Friday evening in response to the Israeli operation against the Iranian nuclear program a day before
Iran retaliates by attacking dozens of targets in Israel — IRGC
Iranian military attacked military facilities and airbases in response to Israeli attacks on Iran’s territory
Israel Defense Forces say Iran fired fewer than 100 rockets, most intercepted
"There were a few hits on buildings," Efi Defrin said
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on ceasefire in Gaza, Israel’s responsibility
The document was supported by 149 countries, including Russia, China, Oman, Saudi Arabia, France, Switzerland and Japan
Air Arabia suspends flights to Russia, other countries
The decision was made "in view of the current situation and airspace closing" in the Middle Least, the airline said
IDF says concluded wave of strikes on air defense sites in western Iran
The attacks destroyed dozens of radar stations and missile launchers, the press service said
Israel attacks Tabriz three times today — media
Earlier, Iranian media reported that Israel struck the territory of an oil refinery in Tabriz at night and attacked the airport area
From 150 to 200 missiles launched from Iran against Israel — TV
Nine missile drops were recorded, according to N12 television
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization labels IAEA complicit in Israel strike
"The AEOI regards the [IAEA's] silence as a complicity in the Zionist regime's actions and believes that by doing so, the agency has become a toy in the hands of the Zionist regime, losing its credibility as a respected international body," Tasnim quoted the AEOI as saying
Houthis hit US Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier using missiles, drones
Earlier, it was reported that the US had targeted underground facilities of the Houthis in the Amran Province, located in the northwest of Yemen, along with the movement's positions in the Saada Province
US military bases in Middle East may be target of Iran’s operation against Israel — Fars
The United States boasts a network of 1,000 military bases throughout the entire world
Iranian president pledges country's enemies to regret their mistakes
"The Iranian people and the country's government will not keep silent in the face of this crime," Masoud Pezeshkian said
Russia continue honoring Istanbul agreements — source
Russia transferred 1,200 more bodies of died Ukrainian servicemen, while Kiev did not give any bodies of died Russian military, earlier reports on Friday said
IRGC confirms death of its commander, to deliver response
Ali Fadavi went on to warn that the IRGC is prepared to deliver a forceful response to Israel’s actions
IAEA Board to hold extraordinary session on June 16 at Russia's request — envoy
Session will be connected with the Israeli strikes on Iran
IN BRIEF: Israel attacks Iran: global reaction
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation aimed at disrupting Iran’s nuclear program and warned that the strikes would continue
Qatar to work on termination of Israel’s aggression against Iran — PM
"The parties discussed in the conversation the latest developments in the region, including the Israel’s attack against the territory of the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran," the Qatari Foreign Ministry said
Iran’s leader appoints new IRGC commander, interim army chief — media
Habibollah Sayyari has been chosen as the temporary head of the Iranian Army General Staff following the death of Mohammad Bagheri, Nournews reported
Airport in Lugansk to be able to receive widebody aircraft — transport minister
Albert Apshev said that the construction of the airport was planned to be finalized in 2028
Iran to attack military bases of countries that will side with Israel — official
The TV channel CNN reported this with reference to an Iranian official
Police in Ukrainian capital of Kiev restrict traffic due to massive LGBT parade
According to the daily, up to 800 people were initially registered to take part in the parade in the Ukrainian capital on June 14 and numerous traffic jams were later in Kiev near the areas that are adjacent to the routes hosting the parade
Israeli strike on Iran kills civilians, children — Interior Ministry
"There is no doubt that the guilty will be severely punished," Eskandar Momeni said
Russia to form drone troops as separate branch of the military — Putin
Fighting against various unmanned aerial vehicles has required "new approaches and non-standard solutions," Russian President explained
Israel detects new missile launches from Iran
Defense systems are working to intercept the threat, the IDF said in a statement
Russia insists on political and diplomatic solution of Iranian nuclear program — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov added that quite obviously, including the public platforms: "Everyone certainly turned attention to Americans' decision about withdrawing, as it is customary for them to say, non-critical personnel from military facilities and their family members"
Most important thing now is internal mobilization of every person — Putin
The Russian president stated that the most vital task was the internal mobilization of each individual and society as a whole
Russia says air defenses shot down 66 Ukrainian drones over its territory
Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said the attack caused no casualties or damage in the region
Israel to get ‘appropriate response’ for strikes against Iran — Pezeshkian
In its turn, the Kremlin’s press service informed that the Russian leader expressed his condolences to the authorities and citizens of Iran over the heavy death toll resulting from Israeli strikes
Iran requests emergency UNSC meeting over Israeli strikes
"Committing a reckless, illegal and deliberate act of aggression, the Zionist regime has carried out a series of coordinated military attacks on the nuclear facilities and civilian infrastructure of Iran," the document, quoted by Tasnim, states
First bus with Russian evacuees from Iran arrives in Azerbaijan — embassy
According to earlier media reports, among those evacuated from Iran are members of the film crew of Russia’s famous film director Fyodor Bondarchuk and several artists of the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra
Russia hands over another 1,200 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen to Ukraine — source
Kiev has not handed over a single body to the Russian side
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 220 soldiers in battlegroup East’s area over past day
According to Gordeyev, the group's units continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and, acting decisively, liberated the village of Komar, inflicted fire damage on the manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of Malinovka, Poddubnoye, Gulyaipolye and Shevchenko
Vietnam becomes BRICS partner country
According to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, Vietnam has become the association's 10th partner
Russia boost exports by 20% last year, despite sanctions — Der Spiegel
The German federal statistical authority said earlier that EU countries, despite anti-Russian sanctions, imported oil and gas from Russia to the amount of 21.3 bln euro in 2024
Iran launches over 100 drones toward Israel — army spokesman
Effie Defrin urged Israelis to "exercise resilience and patience" as "hard times lie ahead"
IN BRIEF: What to know about Iran’s strike on Israel
General Ahmad Vahidi, adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the Iranian retaliation will continue as long as necessary
Press review: Moscow sees no peace intent in Kiev as US aids Ukraine strikes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 11th
Ukraine’s Zelensky says he should lead talks on territories, not delegation in Istanbul
The Ukranian delegation does not have a mandate to discuss Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Vladimir Zelensky said
US studied and combined Russian, Ukrainian proposals on settlement — envoy
Keith Kellogg added that he participated in numerous peace meetings, held in Jeddah, Riyadh, Paris, London and Istanbul
Turkey maximized security measures in view of Israel’s attack against Iran
Turkey believes diplomacy is the only way to settle disputes between the United States and Iran on the Tehran’s nuclear program
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Rostec CEO brands Challenger tank 'a cooking pot'
Russian designers also studied German-made Leopard tank and found no breakthrough solutions to borrow
Iranian authorities inform IAEA Bushehr NPP safe — Grossi
No increase in radiation has been observed at the Natanz site, IAEA Director General stated
Trump says is disappointed in Russia, Ukraine
"That’s a terrible bloodbath that’s going on," the US leader commented on the conflict
TASS correspondent denied accreditation to cover NATO summit
The North Atlantic Alliance will hold a summit on June 24-25
Israeli PM Netanyahu plans to hold talks with Putin soon — PM’s Office
Earlier, the Prime Minister's office said that Netanyahu also intends to hold a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump during the day
US Boeing X-37 may carry weapons of mass destruction — Head of Roscosmos
According to Dmitry Rogozin, the Russian side believes that the United States is trying to launch weapons into space with the help of the Boeing X-37
Russia strongly condemns Israel’s attack against Iran — Foreign Ministry
Moscow also expects that the West, which provoked anti-Iran hysteria in the International Atomic Energy Agency, will now realize the results of its harmful policy
Russia to stay in touch with Iran, Israel for conflict resolution — Kremlin
Kremlin’s press service said that after conversations of Russian President Vladimir Putin with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel prepared for possible full-fledged war with Iran — Netanyahu’s office
Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, stressed that Israel "first and foremost relies on its own military forces and capabilities, both in defense and offense"
Iran's permanent representative labels Israeli strike as state terrorism
"Several targeted assassinations of high-ranking Iranian officials and scholars have been carried out in residential areas of Tehran, resulting in the deaths of civilians as well," Reza Najafi said
IAEA chief tells Iranian authorities ready to assist in ensuring nuclear safety
Rafael Grossi also called on both sides to display maximum restraint to avoid further escalation
Russia condemns sharp escalation of tensions between Israel, Iran — Kremlin
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Russian Foreign Ministry will soon issue a detailed statement on the situation on the instructions of President Vladimir Putin
Israeli leadership responsible for aftermath of strikes on Iran — Russia’s envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that "the Russian Federation resolutely condemns this action" by Israel
Israel already destroyed a ‘large portion of Iran's missile arsenal — Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister also appealed to Iranians to begin the struggle to overthrow the government
Four people killed, over 70 wounded in Iranian air strikes on Israel
Previous reports said that two women died in a hospital from sustained wounds
Russia, Ukraine carry out another prisoner exchange
The Russian service members are currently in Belarus, receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance, the Russian Defense Ministry added
Russia calls on UN to give unambiguous assessment of Israel's strikes on Iran
"Well as call for an immediate end to any forceful pressure and an end to the practice of unilateral military steps," Vasily Nebenzya stressed
Iran must agree to nuclear deal before too late — Trump
The US President stated that he had already warned Iran of consequences in case it refuses to conclude an agreement on its nuclear dossier
Israeli strikes impossible without US knowledge, coordination — Iranian foreign ministry
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said Iran had "a legitimate right to respond" over the attack, in accordance with the UN Charter
IDF insists air defenses suppressed in Tehran
According to IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, more than 70 Israeli Air Force fighter jets participated in an overnight operation over Tehran, targeting over 40 sites, including air defense systems
US hopes to continue talks on Iran’s nuclear program — Trump
"There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back," the US leader said
