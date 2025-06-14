Putin confirms Russia’s readiness to continue talks with Kiev after June 22

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump confirmed Moscow's readiness to continue negotiations with Kiev after June 22, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Russia expressed readiness to continue negotiations with the Ukrainians, as agreed, after June 22. Donald Trump took note of this information and reiterated his interest in ending the Russian-Ukrainian conflict as soon as possible," the Kremlin aide said.

The second round of resumed direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted just over an hour, and the delegations communicated in Russian. The parties exchanged documents with their views on various aspects of conflict resolution. Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, head of Moscow’s delegation, said that Russia would unilaterally transfer the remains of 6,000 dead Ukrainian servicemen. Moscow and Kiev also agreed to carry out an "all for all" exchange of seriously ill prisoners of war and those under 25 years - at least 1,000 people on each side.

The first round of talks took place on May 16. It resulted in agreements on a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap and an exchange of official terms for a potential ceasefire.