Putin, Trump not ruling out Iran’s return to talks with US — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in a phone conversation, despite the difference in assessments of Israel's strikes on Iran, did not rule out Tehran's return to talks with Washington, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Saturday.

The diplomat recalled that "Israel carried out the strikes just before the next round of negotiations scheduled for June 15." "Donald Trump, for his part, also assessed the situation as very alarming, recognizing, however, the effectiveness of Israel's strikes against facilities on Iranian territory," Ushakov noted.

"It is noteworthy that the Russian and US presidents, despite such a complicated situation, do not rule out a return to the negotiation track on the Iranian nuclear program," the Russian presidential aide said.

"A team of US negotiators is ready to resume work with Iranian representatives. As it is known, five rounds of such indirect talks have been mediated by Oman," Ushakov said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. Israel said some targets were hit but most of the missiles were intercepted.