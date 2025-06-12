IAEA Board of Governors passes anti-Iranian revolution — Russian envoy

BERLIN, June 12. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors has passed an anti-Iranian resolution, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

"The anti-Iranian resolution was adopted in the IAEA Board of Governors by 19 votes in favour. Three countries (Burkina Faso, China and Russia) voted against. Eleveno Governors abstained. So, the resolution didn’t enjoy wide and convincing support," he wrote on the X social media platform.