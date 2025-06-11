Export potential of Russian arms to be increased — Putin

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The export potential of Russian weapons and equipment, especially those that proved their effectiveness on the battlefield, should be increased, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on the state armament program.

"It is also necessary to increase the export potential of domestic armament and materiel, particularly the specimens that passed tests not at the test site but in real combat action of high intensiveness and proved their reliability and efficiency," Putin said.

Russian arms are competitive in terms of price and maintenance costs, "which is important for the buyers," the president stressed.