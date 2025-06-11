MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s constitution does not offer a legal way to extend the powers of Vladimir Zelensky, the leader of the Kiev authorities, Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"The Ukrainian constitution does not provide for any constitutional or legal way to extend the powers of the country’s president, even under martial law," he stated in a response message to German Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner, published on the State Duma’s website.

Volodin pointed out that Zelensky’s presidential term had expired a year ago, and according to Ukraine's constitution and other laws, his powers should have been turned over to the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) chair. "This is what Ukraine’s legislation clearly stipulates," the State Duma speaker added.

On Merz’s statements

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington on June 5, urging the US leader to contribute to ending the conflict in Ukraine and calling for tougher pressure on Russia by imposing more sanctions.

On May 26, Merz announced that Berlin had lifted all restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev. The German chancellor noted that the United Kingdom and France had made similar decisions. Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Merz’s remarks about long-range weapons would only prolong the conflict in Ukraine.

Following Merz’s statements, Volodin sent a message to the Bundestag president, in which he stressed that the German government was increasingly involved in military operations against Russia by planning to launch missile production in Ukraine.

In response to the message, Kloeckner claimed that Moscow was responsible for what was happening in Ukraine.