Ukrainian army attacks Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 40 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, June 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 40 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 76 various munitions in the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"Air defenses shot down two drones over the Belgorodsky district. This morning, an UAV strike in the settlement of Komsomolsky damaged an administrative building and windows in an apartment building," the governor said.

In the Rakityansky district, a Ukrainian UAV struck a trade outlet in the settlement of Proletarsky and the number of those injured increased to three people. Earlier reports said that a woman suffered injuries.

"This morning, another two people - a woman and a man - turned to the Rakityansky central district hospital. They were diagnosed with barotraumas. All the injured persons continue their medical treatment on an outpatient basis," the governor informed, adding that five vehicles were also damaged in the settlement.

During the last 24-hour period, the Valuisky district came under an attack by one Ukrainian drone. The Volokonovsky district was attacked by three Ukrainian munitions. The Ukrainian military attacked the Graivoronsky district with 29 munitions and 11 UAVs, the Krasnoyaruzhsky district with 37 munitions and seven UAVs and the Shebekinsky district with eight munitions and 17 UAVs, he said.